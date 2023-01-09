Create New Account
And We Know 1.9.2023 Laws of WAR 11.3 taking shape. Plan to SAVE the WORLD happening. All SCRIPTED! PRAY!
Published Yesterday |
LT of And We Know


January 9, 2023


Brazil heats up, the House claims they will start investigations, more on the list they created… Border visits, Arizona, lip reading, twitter Fauci dump coming, and more on the demonic jabs.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v24lnay-1.9.23-laws-of-war-11.3-taking-shape.-plan-to-the-save-the-world-happening..html


Keywords
current eventsnewsmilitaryhousedeep statevaccinechristianarizonaborderwarcabalbrazilplanlawsfaucipraywhite hatsjabsave the worldinvestigationscovidltand we knowexposing eviltwitter files

