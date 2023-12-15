Flat Earth Facts 1-20 -- TABOO CONSPIRACY

"Illegitimi non carborundum" is a mock-Latin aphorism, often translated as "Don't let the bastards grind you down".



Here are the first 20 "Flat Earth Facts" videos - all in one - made by Ben @tabooconspiracy . Take notes. These are GOOD. Time to blow people's minds with information that destroys any notion we live on a spinning ball in "space", orbiting a sun that's over a MILLION times our size. The Heliocentric madness ends here!



Our world (as you will see in these videos) is empirically and demonstrably level, stationary and enclosed. It's not a sphere. ZERO curvature exists over water. It's not moving. NO observable, repeatable, measurable, verifiable, scalable experiment IN HUMAN HISTORY has even proven our world's supposed motion. "Space" is merely the long-distance ILLUSION of infinite depth. A 10^-17 torr vacuum cannot exist adjacent to a pressurized atmosphere. "Space" violates known laws of physics. The Inverse Square Law of Light PROVES that stars are NOT "light years" away from us. "Rigid Body Rotation With Translation" (as defined by Modern Physics) PROVES that an object IN MOTION can NEVER have another object orbiting it.



"Gravity" is an UNPROVEN hypothesis. Wealthy Freemason Henry Cavendish's 1797-1798 experiment that supposedly proved "mass attracts mass" HAS NEVER BEEN SUCCESSFULLY REPRODUCED TO THIS DAY! There is NO proof that gravity even exists! Gravity was ONLY invented to prop up the ridiculous Heliocentric model and the "universe" with its "big bang" beginning.



It's ALL nonsense. Other than the obvious MOTIONS of the lights in the sky, NONE of it is provable in reality. The speeds, sizes and distances are outrageously absurd. The mathematical structure of the "universe" model is exquisite, but it cannot be proven in the real world, using real world experiments. It's simply a "flight of fancy", one that's time is OVER.



Ditch your unsubstantiated belief in the globe, the "solar system", the "Milky Way galaxy" and the "universe". It's all Freemasonic/Jesuit/Luciferian GARBAGE.



—————————



FAIR USE STATEMENT This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material falls under the category of what is believed to be FAIR USE in accordance to the United States Copyright Act of 1976, Code 17 Section: 1a, 1b and 2 which states:



Fair use for: 1 a) Educational and non-profit purposes. This material is for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, and is being distributed without profit, hence believed to be fair use. All music and video rights belong to the respective owners. 1 b) Transformative or derivative work. This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and/or criticism. Transformative work basically means giving it a different meaning than the original. 2) Nature of Copyrighted Work. The second fair-use factor considers whether the copyrighted work includes a creative element. According to the Copyright Act, courts must examine “the nature of the copyrighted work, while recognizing that some works are closer to the core of intended copyright protection which garner only limited protection. The use must be productive and must employ the quoted matter, in a different manner, or for a different purpose from the original. If on the other hand, the secondary use adds value to the original, if the quoted matter is used as raw material, transformed in the creation of new information, new aesthetics, new insights, and/or new understandings.. This is the very type of activity the fair use doctrine intends to protect for the enrichment of society.



----------------------------------------------------------

