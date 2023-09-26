EPOCH TV | Red Carpet Premiere—No Farmers No Food: Will You Eat the Bugs?
Join us for the highly anticipated red carpet premiere of the Epoch Original Documentary, “No Farmers No Food: Will You Eat the Bugs?” to be broadcast on EpochTV on Sept. 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
The program will feature exclusive red carpet interviews with hosts Sid Miller, commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture, and Roman Balmakov, film director and EpochTV “Facts Matter” host; experts in the documentary; candid reactions to the film from viewers; and even a sneak peek clip. Come prepared for an unforgettable night!
About the documentary "No Farmers No Food: Will You Eat the Bugs?":
This groundbreaking documentary reveals the untold stories of farmers forced out of business and exposes the hidden agenda behind “green policies” that are pushing people to eat bugs, a global food crisis ignored by the world’s media.
