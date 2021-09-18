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Regeneron Report September 18 2021 Florida Dept of Health Death by Week
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211 views • September 18, 2021
Please forward this to all you know that are or may become sick
BREAKING NEWS!!! REGENERON A SUCCESS IN FLORIDA!!! CV19 DEATHS DOWN!!!
Desantis implantation of "Strike Teams" throughout the state over 30k treatments given and death count per day down from 160 on the August 26th 2021 to 11 deaths September 2 2021!!!
Report 1 https://odysee.com/@enki74:9/regeneronfirst2weeks:f
Report 2 https://odysee.com/@enki74:9/regeneronday2:f
Sign up here get location etc https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/monoclonal-antibody-therapy/
Make appointment here https://www.patientportalfl.com/s/login/SelfRegister?language=en_US
Contact Gov DeSantis here https://www.flgov.com/contact-governor-2
Join me on Telegram
for feed
https://t.me/DigitalBattle
for discussion
https://t.me/digitalsoldierspublic
Gab https://gab.com/Telesti
BREAKING NEWS!!! REGENERON A SUCCESS IN FLORIDA!!! CV19 DEATHS DOWN!!!
Desantis implantation of "Strike Teams" throughout the state over 30k treatments given and death count per day down from 160 on the August 26th 2021 to 11 deaths September 2 2021!!!
Report 1 https://odysee.com/@enki74:9/regeneronfirst2weeks:f
Report 2 https://odysee.com/@enki74:9/regeneronday2:f
Sign up here get location etc https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/monoclonal-antibody-therapy/
Make appointment here https://www.patientportalfl.com/s/login/SelfRegister?language=en_US
Contact Gov DeSantis here https://www.flgov.com/contact-governor-2
Join me on Telegram
for feed
https://t.me/DigitalBattle
for discussion
https://t.me/digitalsoldierspublic
Gab https://gab.com/Telesti
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