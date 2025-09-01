BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Red Pill Nation Hangout #451
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
17 views • 1 day ago

https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/

Red Pill Nation Hangout #451

1. Australian Feminist Organization (Collective Shout) manages to get Steam to remove 500 games

2. Hockey Canada 5 found not guilty feminists and MSM lose their minds

3. Women’s App Tea hacked fur trashing men

4. Columbia University collapses and starts removing students and taking away diplomas

5. Superman is tanking at the box office but Fantastic 4 surprises in a strange way

6. Stripe finally takes its Debanking too far when they Debank Michael Knowles. Royal Bank has also ramped up Debanking as well


Keywords
newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere
