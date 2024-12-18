© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
|What is Moksha
Moksha is a Sanskrit term commonly translated as "liberation," "release," or "emancipation." It is a central concept in Indian religions such as Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism. While the specifics vary between traditions, the overarching idea involves the transcendence of worldly limitations and the cessation of the cycle of rebirth (samsara).