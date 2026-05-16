Snake in a Can, Unleashing The Demons

What can actually invite the demonic host into your life.





Dabbling in anything paranormal. Bringing an object into your house dream catcher, mask, sage, be careful on vacation, yard sales etc. Occult movies, they consult Witches to obtain real spells? Slasher movies, Images are powerful. Music, They hold satanic rituals over the master recording before it goes into production. CSN Anything New Age, yoga, crystals? My Neighbor and the garden gnomes, fairy’s





John 10:10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.