Support Your Freedom to Speak:
An Intentional Event: "W.H.O. Is In Charge?"
SB426 will provide state health sovereignty from the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum and the United Nations. The W.H.O. will he holding their vote on May 27, 2024. Our state needs to send a resounding message prior to this vote: "Not  Now, Not Ever! Our sovereignty is NOT up for negotiatoin." CALL TO ACTION: Contact these Oklahoma senators today: Paul Rosino, Brent Howard, Dave Rader, Kay Floyd and George Burns and say "Pass SB426 before the end of this session." Follow us at MicMeow.com!

