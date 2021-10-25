© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To Provaxxers #3, Why Cognitive Dissonance Is the Biggest Block to Seeing the Truth about the plandemic
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • October 25, 2021
To Provaxxers #3, Why Cognitive Dissonance Is the Biggest Block to Seeing the Truth about the plandemic... The reason why people can't accept the truth about the plandemic isn't because the truth is too hard to see. Its because people just can't accept the idea that thousands of people are deliberately committing mass murder. When the mind cannot accept two opposing ideas, it creates congnitive dissonance.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.