CAN THE JEFFREY PRATHER GEORGE WEBB GODZILLA DUO DEVASTATE BIG PHARMA GLOBALISM & SAVE OUR CITY?

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Jeffrey Prather with George Webb doing the hard work on the Mara-Lago Raid. Nazi scientists, Putin, Pelosi, Pharma, CIA, DEEP State stuff... more. Crank it up while prepping for global collapse! But before you complain or downvote please consider: the music confuses the censorship algorithm. Dub also soothes the harsh vibes of tough topics. Please consider this as one creative way perhaps one person can share critical information with a different audience. So before you complain "This is a RIPOFF!" WRONG. This is global intel now being posted by Zidkenu as pertinent to all current advanced Bible research.
To see the original video with ads and heavy metal vibes, go here: https://www.brighteon.com/8334853a-7f08-497e-98d1-904f70044cd6
"Nature has a way sometimes of reminding man of just how small he is. She occasionally throws up the terrible offsprings of our pride and carelessness, to remind us of how puny we really are in the face of a tornado, an earthquake, or a Godzilla. The reckless ambitions of man are often dwarfed by their dangerous consequences. For now Godzilla, that strangely... innocent and tragic monster has gone to earth. Whether he returns or not, or is never again seen by human eyes, the things he has taught us, remain..."
— Steve Martin in Godzilla 1985
"History shows again and again
How nature points out the folly of men
Godzilla!"
—Blue Öyster Cult, "Godzilla"
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