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Jesuit Order: Our Forefather's Warning a Scholarly Look Into the Historical Record of Subversion (MIRRORED)
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420 views • April 15, 2022
Jesuit Order: Our Forefather's Warning a Scholarly Look Into the Historical Record of Subversion (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/ac42625b-c503-4798-be78-91bfa37ee71b

Thursday on the Stew Peter’s Show, Biblical & Constitutional scholar David Jose talks about the deep-rooted, Jesuit infested, history of Globalism. The incredible rabbit trail that Jose leads this show down, is the truth about the Jesuit cult, who is involved, and how they have been plotting the end of the world since ancient Rome!

This jaw-dropping episode of The Stew Peters Show is one that you don’t want to miss!

Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters TV
Keywords
fbiclintonjesuitsreformationfaucisubversionchinese communist partyinquisitionignatius loyolajesuit orderviganocoronaviruslockdownssociety of jesus
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