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Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Documentary (2011).
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
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166 views • November 10, 2020
Bone Thugs -N- Harmony The Untold Story' is an incredibly important piece of the BTNH legacy.
Aside from the CD containing such incredible tracks such as Nuff Respect, 4 Tha OG's, and We Workin', the package contains a DVD with footage that was previously thought to have been lost forever.
First teased on the last page of the booklet insert of the May 26, 1998 release of "Mo Thugs Family Scriptures Chapter II: Family Reunion", The Bone Documentary "Future Shock" was said to be coming soon. Since that day, fans have been eagerly anticipating that documentary, only to never see its release.
Eventually it became nothing more than a distant memory, rumored to have been lost completely.
Thanks to Neighborhood Record Shop, it finally have this priceless video that contains the story of Bone Thugs straight from the men themselves!
To have both this "Untold Story" documentary and a full CD containing many unreleased tracks, 'Bone Thugs -N- Harmony, The Untold Story' is truly something every BTNH fan (and hip-hop fan in general) must own.
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