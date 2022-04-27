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How to stand before Gods throne? The blood between the lines
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198 views • April 27, 2022
Prophetic Word, given on April 22th 2022 6:45 in the morning
Look, what is behind the next curve...
What will you do, standing before the Lord
Read the Word of Elohim between the lines
Scriptures:
Matthew 10:28/ Luke 12:4-5
Romans 3:23
Revelation 12:10
Exodus 20:1-17
Revelation 20:2
Revelation 1:8, 21:6,22:13
Luke 11:13/ Matthew 7:7-12
Revelation 1:5, 7:14
Exodus 7:20
Genesis 6:1-13
John 4:14
Matthew 10:8
John 5:14/ Mark 1:40-44
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-04-22-the-blood-between-the-lines/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Look, what is behind the next curve...
What will you do, standing before the Lord
Read the Word of Elohim between the lines
Scriptures:
Matthew 10:28/ Luke 12:4-5
Romans 3:23
Revelation 12:10
Exodus 20:1-17
Revelation 20:2
Revelation 1:8, 21:6,22:13
Luke 11:13/ Matthew 7:7-12
Revelation 1:5, 7:14
Exodus 7:20
Genesis 6:1-13
John 4:14
Matthew 10:8
John 5:14/ Mark 1:40-44
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-04-22-the-blood-between-the-lines/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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