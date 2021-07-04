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💉 FRED PYE GOT SERIOUSLY DAMAGED AFTER THE MODERNA INJECTION
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461 views • July 04, 2021
SOURCE: B - 2020 🍀
From Pzelda: "Fred would like to share his horrific experience he is suffering from moderna 'vaccine' - 2/07/2021"
https://bitchute.com/video/SudHldmHEpIt/
2/07/2021 - Fred's Twitter Posts -
"It just keeps getting worse. Another 2 seizures in 3 days and left paralized from chest down to my toes.."
"At hospital just before my eeg brain scan.. pray i find some answers because over a month of this shit is so exhausting.. I just wish I knew more info on the possible injuries before hand. And that is why I am sharing my journey to put out there what can possibly happen. Hugs"
On May 25, 2021 Freddy suffered an immediate and severe reaction to his Moderna COVID vaccination. Within the 15 minute waiting period the left side of his body was paralyzed, he went cold, and his breathing became extremely shallow. He had swelling in his feet and a rash throughout his body. Freddy was treated immediately on site by paramedics.
The following night he experienced dizziness and heart palpitations, collapsed in his home and stopped breathing. Freddy's heart went into major atrial fibrillation and he was transported back to the hospital where a loop recorder was implanted into his chest to monitor his heart. Since then he has had six seizures and/or strokes (to be determined), experiences constant uncontrollable spasms and tremors, migraines, tinnitus, fatigue, dizziness, brain fog, and overall body pain.
Fred Pye - Twitter - https://mobile.twitter.com/FredPye5
Like many injured from the vaccine Fred has a go fund me -
https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-care-for-freddy?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&;utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter
a source of injury's/deaths and horrific effects from the experimental 'vaccines' can be seen at - https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
I know we can't prevent people from running to get their shots. But still, you don't wish it on anyone .. what happened to Fred and all the others that got seriously damaged. Note that they need gofundme to cover for hospital bills!
NO INSURANCE AFTER CONVID INJECTION INJURY
https://bitchute.com/video/NYjMTLD7gr2k/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
LAB TEST: THE CONVID INJECTION IS A GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOPARTICLE SHOT
https://bitchute.com/video/MRR5kXWzvZ8A/
VACCINATIESCHADE LISETTE VERHOEVEN: ARTSENAANSPRAKELIJKHEID
https://bitchute.com/video/6fxPc854O5G7/
STEPHANIE WASIL 🕯️ | VICTIM OF THE CONVID DEATH CULT
https://bitchute.com/video/DdEgJLc4XRkB/
ERIC CLAPTON INTERVIEW (THE NEEDLE AND THE DAMAGE DONE)
https://bitchute.com/video/Ot8D81zdKWEi/
BRITTANY GALVIN JAB JOURNEY - 'NOT GOING TO STOP TILL SHE GETS ANSWERS WHY ARM IS MAGNETISED'
https://bitchute.com/video/TcriJUj0mw44/
3-YR SUCCESSION PLANNING IN GAS & OIL: REPLACING VACCINATED PERSONNEL
https://bitchute.com/video/PIWoKZ44JCJv/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
CANADIAN SURGEON DR. CHRISTIAN BEING FIRED BY COLLEGE OF MEDICINE - DISTURBING PHONECALL
https://bitchute.com/video/Eja6VbWsoa8L/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
"10 STEPS BACKWARDS AND EVERY SPECIALIST SENDS ME AWAY" - ANGELIA DESELLE
https://bitchute.com/video/7UtX3PdrHydg/
COVID19 VACCINE INJURY - BRANT GRINER'S MUM SERIOUS ILLNESS AFTER THE #PFIZER VACCINE
https://bitchute.com/video/aHVaJnlwYzcE/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
VAERS: MISCARRIAGES AFTER COVID VACCINATION #VACCINEAGENDA #COVIDOPERATION
https://bitchute.com/video/Uckrda3b6nLS/
INTERNET ARCHIVE: FRONTLINE WORKERS TESTIMONIES & VAERS REPORTS 26 MAR 2021
https://bitchute.com/video/tveAGEoty9yE/
HEART ISSUES & STROKES AFTER MRNA 'VACCINES' - VAERS REPORTING
https://bitchute.com/video/8HyykHbThw3l/
[VAERS] - COVID VACCINE 50X TIMES MORE ADVERSE REACTIONS THAN FLU SHOT
https://bitchute.com/video/4okYGcrdrt2t/
CDC CAUGHT SHAVING... DEATHS FROM THE VAERS SYSTEM! | COVID CORRUPT SYSTEMS
https://bitchute.com/video/n3senIo13tE4/
From Pzelda: "Fred would like to share his horrific experience he is suffering from moderna 'vaccine' - 2/07/2021"
https://bitchute.com/video/SudHldmHEpIt/
2/07/2021 - Fred's Twitter Posts -
"It just keeps getting worse. Another 2 seizures in 3 days and left paralized from chest down to my toes.."
"At hospital just before my eeg brain scan.. pray i find some answers because over a month of this shit is so exhausting.. I just wish I knew more info on the possible injuries before hand. And that is why I am sharing my journey to put out there what can possibly happen. Hugs"
On May 25, 2021 Freddy suffered an immediate and severe reaction to his Moderna COVID vaccination. Within the 15 minute waiting period the left side of his body was paralyzed, he went cold, and his breathing became extremely shallow. He had swelling in his feet and a rash throughout his body. Freddy was treated immediately on site by paramedics.
The following night he experienced dizziness and heart palpitations, collapsed in his home and stopped breathing. Freddy's heart went into major atrial fibrillation and he was transported back to the hospital where a loop recorder was implanted into his chest to monitor his heart. Since then he has had six seizures and/or strokes (to be determined), experiences constant uncontrollable spasms and tremors, migraines, tinnitus, fatigue, dizziness, brain fog, and overall body pain.
Fred Pye - Twitter - https://mobile.twitter.com/FredPye5
Like many injured from the vaccine Fred has a go fund me -
https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-care-for-freddy?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&;utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter
a source of injury's/deaths and horrific effects from the experimental 'vaccines' can be seen at - https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
I know we can't prevent people from running to get their shots. But still, you don't wish it on anyone .. what happened to Fred and all the others that got seriously damaged. Note that they need gofundme to cover for hospital bills!
NO INSURANCE AFTER CONVID INJECTION INJURY
https://bitchute.com/video/NYjMTLD7gr2k/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
LAB TEST: THE CONVID INJECTION IS A GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOPARTICLE SHOT
https://bitchute.com/video/MRR5kXWzvZ8A/
VACCINATIESCHADE LISETTE VERHOEVEN: ARTSENAANSPRAKELIJKHEID
https://bitchute.com/video/6fxPc854O5G7/
STEPHANIE WASIL 🕯️ | VICTIM OF THE CONVID DEATH CULT
https://bitchute.com/video/DdEgJLc4XRkB/
ERIC CLAPTON INTERVIEW (THE NEEDLE AND THE DAMAGE DONE)
https://bitchute.com/video/Ot8D81zdKWEi/
BRITTANY GALVIN JAB JOURNEY - 'NOT GOING TO STOP TILL SHE GETS ANSWERS WHY ARM IS MAGNETISED'
https://bitchute.com/video/TcriJUj0mw44/
3-YR SUCCESSION PLANNING IN GAS & OIL: REPLACING VACCINATED PERSONNEL
https://bitchute.com/video/PIWoKZ44JCJv/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
CANADIAN SURGEON DR. CHRISTIAN BEING FIRED BY COLLEGE OF MEDICINE - DISTURBING PHONECALL
https://bitchute.com/video/Eja6VbWsoa8L/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
"10 STEPS BACKWARDS AND EVERY SPECIALIST SENDS ME AWAY" - ANGELIA DESELLE
https://bitchute.com/video/7UtX3PdrHydg/
COVID19 VACCINE INJURY - BRANT GRINER'S MUM SERIOUS ILLNESS AFTER THE #PFIZER VACCINE
https://bitchute.com/video/aHVaJnlwYzcE/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
VAERS: MISCARRIAGES AFTER COVID VACCINATION #VACCINEAGENDA #COVIDOPERATION
https://bitchute.com/video/Uckrda3b6nLS/
INTERNET ARCHIVE: FRONTLINE WORKERS TESTIMONIES & VAERS REPORTS 26 MAR 2021
https://bitchute.com/video/tveAGEoty9yE/
HEART ISSUES & STROKES AFTER MRNA 'VACCINES' - VAERS REPORTING
https://bitchute.com/video/8HyykHbThw3l/
[VAERS] - COVID VACCINE 50X TIMES MORE ADVERSE REACTIONS THAN FLU SHOT
https://bitchute.com/video/4okYGcrdrt2t/
CDC CAUGHT SHAVING... DEATHS FROM THE VAERS SYSTEM! | COVID CORRUPT SYSTEMS
https://bitchute.com/video/n3senIo13tE4/
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