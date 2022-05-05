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IS ANTICHRIST MURDEROUS ABORTION A LEGAL RIGHT LIKE CORONAVIRUS DICTATORSHIP? Η ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΙΚΗ ΕΚΤΡΩΣΗ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΕΝΑ ΝΟΜΙΜΟ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΜΑ ΣΑΝ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΤΡΟΜΟΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟΥ;
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IS ANTICHRIST MURDEROUS ABORTION A LEGAL RIGHT LIKE CORONAVIRUS DICTATORSHIP? Η ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΙΚΗ ΕΚΤΡΩΣΗ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΕΝΑ ΝΟΜΙΜΟ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΜΑ ΣΑΝ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΤΡΟΜΟΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟΥ; https://ugetube.com/watch/yvIHxCUQQr6CbSQ , https://rumble.com/v13miks-is-antichrist-murderous-abortion-a-legal-right-like-coronavirus-dictatorshi.html , https://twitter.com/freevolitiongr/status/1522277753046945793 . SOURCES-ΠΗΓΕΣ: http://alturl.com/jqway (SHORT URL OF USA Medalerts Org Vaers FOR COVID-19 VACCINE ALERT CASES), https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/43000-deaths-4-million-injuries-following-covid-19-vaccines-in-european-european-database-of-adverse-reactions .
Α΄ Κορ. 6:19 «ὅτι τὸ σῶμα ὑμῶν ναὸς τοῦ ἐν ὑμῖν ἁγίου Πνεύματός ἐστιν, οὗ ἔχετε ἀπὸ Θεοῦ»
1 Corinthians 6:19 “your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God”.
ΚΑΙΝΗ ΔΙΑΘΗΚΗ, Α΄ ΠΡΟΣ ΚΟΡΙΝΘΙΟΥΣ ΕΠΙΣΤΟΛΗ, ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 6, ΣΤΙΧΟΙ: 19 «ἢ οὐκ οἴδατε ὅτι τὸ σῶμα ὑμῶν ναὸς τοῦ ἐν ὑμῖν ἁγίου Πνεύματός ἐστιν, οὗ ἔχετε ἀπὸ Θεοῦ, καὶ οὐκ ἐστὲ ἑαυτῶν; 20 ἠγοράσθητε γὰρ τιμῆς· δοξάσατε δὴ τὸν Θεὸν ἐν τῷ σώματι ὑμῶν καὶ ἐν τῷ πνεύματι ὑμῶν ἅτινά ἐστι τοῦ Θεοῦ».
1 Corinthians 6:19 “What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? 20 For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God's”.
ΔΕΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΑΛΛΟ ΘΕΜΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ COVID ΝΑ ΕΛΕΓΧΕΙ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΜΑΣ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΚΑ ΜΟΝΟ ΤΟ ΚΡΑΤΟΣ ΕΝΩ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΚΤΡΩΣΗ=ΦΟΝΟ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΕΛΕΓΧΕΙ ΚΑΘΕ ΑΤΟΜΟ ΜΟΝΟ ΤΟΥ! ΟΥΤΕ ΤΟ ΚΡΑΤΟΣ ΟΥΤΕ Ο ΘΕΟΣ, ΣΤΟΝ ΟΠΟΙΟ ΤΡΙΑΔΙΚΟ ΘΕΟ ΜΟΝΟ ΑΝΗΚΕΙ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΜΑΣ!
ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΜΑΣ ΑΝΗΚΕΙ ΜΟΝΟ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΓΙΟ ΤΡΙΑΔΙΚΟ ΘΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΟΧΙ ΣΤΟ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΚΟ ΠΑΡΑΛΟΓΟ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΚΟ ΚΡΑΤΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΤΡΟΜΟΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟΥ 666.
OUR BODY BELONGS ONLY TO THE HOLY TRINITARIAN GOD AND NOT TO THE WORLD ANTICHRIST DICTATORIAL MAD GENOCIDAL STATE OF CORONAVIRUSTERRORISM 666.
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web Site www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr , https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr/ και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition , ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και στο https://rumble.com/freevolition . https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive . Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://www.hellascosmos.com/profile-406 , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr .
Α΄ Κορ. 6:19 «ὅτι τὸ σῶμα ὑμῶν ναὸς τοῦ ἐν ὑμῖν ἁγίου Πνεύματός ἐστιν, οὗ ἔχετε ἀπὸ Θεοῦ»
1 Corinthians 6:19 “your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God”.
ΚΑΙΝΗ ΔΙΑΘΗΚΗ, Α΄ ΠΡΟΣ ΚΟΡΙΝΘΙΟΥΣ ΕΠΙΣΤΟΛΗ, ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 6, ΣΤΙΧΟΙ: 19 «ἢ οὐκ οἴδατε ὅτι τὸ σῶμα ὑμῶν ναὸς τοῦ ἐν ὑμῖν ἁγίου Πνεύματός ἐστιν, οὗ ἔχετε ἀπὸ Θεοῦ, καὶ οὐκ ἐστὲ ἑαυτῶν; 20 ἠγοράσθητε γὰρ τιμῆς· δοξάσατε δὴ τὸν Θεὸν ἐν τῷ σώματι ὑμῶν καὶ ἐν τῷ πνεύματι ὑμῶν ἅτινά ἐστι τοῦ Θεοῦ».
1 Corinthians 6:19 “What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? 20 For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God's”.
ΔΕΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΑΛΛΟ ΘΕΜΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ COVID ΝΑ ΕΛΕΓΧΕΙ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΜΑΣ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΚΑ ΜΟΝΟ ΤΟ ΚΡΑΤΟΣ ΕΝΩ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΚΤΡΩΣΗ=ΦΟΝΟ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΕΛΕΓΧΕΙ ΚΑΘΕ ΑΤΟΜΟ ΜΟΝΟ ΤΟΥ! ΟΥΤΕ ΤΟ ΚΡΑΤΟΣ ΟΥΤΕ Ο ΘΕΟΣ, ΣΤΟΝ ΟΠΟΙΟ ΤΡΙΑΔΙΚΟ ΘΕΟ ΜΟΝΟ ΑΝΗΚΕΙ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΜΑΣ!
ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΜΑΣ ΑΝΗΚΕΙ ΜΟΝΟ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΓΙΟ ΤΡΙΑΔΙΚΟ ΘΕΟ ΚΑΙ ΟΧΙ ΣΤΟ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΚΟ ΠΑΡΑΛΟΓΟ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΚΟ ΚΡΑΤΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΤΡΟΜΟΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟΥ 666.
OUR BODY BELONGS ONLY TO THE HOLY TRINITARIAN GOD AND NOT TO THE WORLD ANTICHRIST DICTATORIAL MAD GENOCIDAL STATE OF CORONAVIRUSTERRORISM 666.
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web Site www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr , https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr/ και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition , ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και στο https://rumble.com/freevolition . https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive . Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://www.hellascosmos.com/profile-406 , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr .
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