Why do they hate this flag? Pt 1 - War Crimes
WhiteHatTrollWarrior
Published 3 months ago

Rome Statute of the International Criminal CourtArticle 8 War Crimes

un.org/genocideprevention/war-crimes.shtml

Article 8: 2.a. I, ii, III, iv, vi, vii. b. I, ii, iv, v, vi, viii, x, xvii, xviii, xxv. e. I


US DOD Law of War Manual 2015

https://www.academia.edu/15681671/DOD_Law_of_War_Manual

4.2.1, 6.6.3.3, 6.7.4, 6.8.1, 6.8.3, 6.9.1


Usufruct

https://1library.net/article/extinguishment-of-usufruct-art-usufruct-is-extinguished.zg2w938y


What they did 1973

Australian Citizenship Act 1973

legislation.gov.au/Details/C2004A00041


Royal Styles and Titles Act 1973

legislation.gov.au/Details/C2004A00044


Medicare Australia Act 1973

legislation.gov.au/Details/C2008C00265


Australia Act (1986)

nationhood.org.au/australia_act


