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Once A Liar Always A Liar, A BJ Collection Right Up To Date and The Phoney War.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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21 views • September 27, 2022

Once A Liar Always A Liar, A BJ Collection Right Up To Date and The Phoney War.

https://rumble.com/v1lq66b-once-a-liar-always-a-liar-a-bj-collection-right-up-to-date-and-the-phoney-w.html


Blundering on praising Putin with his fraudulent slip.


"I want to express my gratitude to the inspiring leadership of Vladimir Putin… Volodimir Zelensky".

https://t.me/marksteele5g/9447


Stirlitz Johnson has never been so close to failure.


23 September 2022.


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

DUNEDRIFTER

https://roxytube.com

SANDGROUNDER

https://gettr.com/login


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Boris Johnson, Blunder or lies,

Keywords
boris johnsonblunderor lies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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