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Dr John Campbell:Vitamin D and immunity
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447 views • April 26, 2021
Posted 9March2020:Study confirms vitamin D protects against colds and flu
https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2017/02/study-confirms-vitamin-d-protects-against-cold-and-flu/
Vitamin D supplementation to prevent acute respiratory tract infections: systematic review and meta-analysis of individual participant data
https://www.bmj.com/content/356/bmj.i6583
Viral and Bacterial infections
https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2017/02/study-confirms-vitamin-d-protects-against-cold-and-flu/
Vitamin D supplementation to prevent acute respiratory tract infections: systematic review and meta-analysis of individual participant data
https://www.bmj.com/content/356/bmj.i6583
Viral and Bacterial infections
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