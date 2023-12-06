Ratifying The Original First Amendment

In this episode, we'll take a look at the original First Amendment. No, it has nothing to do with limiting Congress regarding speech, religion or assembly. Rather, it was proposed by George Washington concerning an adequate number of representatives for the population. We'll see how it has already been ratified by 11 states and only needs 26 more to be ratified and become a part of the US Constitution.
