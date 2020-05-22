BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Rogan To Fight Big Tech On CENSORSHIP But SPOTIFY IS NOT THE ANSWER!!! What You NEED To Know!!!
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
33 views • May 22, 2020
Press For Truth

DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
PFT DEMONETIZED! If I Had $1 For Every Subscriber? https://www.gofundme.com/pft-demoneti...
Joe Rogan says he is “going to war" against Google and the big tech companies to fight back against censorship! It sounds great on the surface but upon further digging you’ll discover that this may be the biggest bait and switch play of all time and Joe Rogan may soon regret making the move! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why moving off of YouTube is a great idea but why Spotify is a horrible alternative when it comes to hedging oneself against censorship moving forward!

Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Ethereum ➜ 0xEce2AEf1F26373a00BDC7243d1201a98578CC67e
Bitcoin Cash ➜ 1MxgFpQdMujLYRTkSTw4PGDmL99s83PFKR
Dash ➜ XirLdVdyaW9rXvhKic78ruc2X39HjNhdTV
EOS ➜ 0x2BBB00605730feA136623CA366979705293DA659
Litecoin ➜ LVVaVCfNN25AuU1Ex2s4tX2Ze3iCig2kRo
Donate Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/top-stories/...

Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

Follow Dan Dicks:
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfo...
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
STEEMIT ➜ https://steemit.com/@pressfortruth
DTUBE ➜ https://d.tube/#!/c/pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
BITTUBE ➜ https://bit.tube/PressForTruth
GAB ➜ https://gab.ai/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
Keywords
censorshipadlsplcjoe roganspotifyjp morganpress for truthfight big tech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Intelligence Report Warns China May Deploy Space-Based Directed Energy Weapons by Late 2020s

U.S. Intelligence Report Warns China May Deploy Space-Based Directed Energy Weapons by Late 2020s

Douglas Harrington
Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Coco Somers
Resveratrol Supplement May Support Blood Sugar and Brain Health, Review Says

Resveratrol Supplement May Support Blood Sugar and Brain Health, Review Says

Coco Somers
Study Finds Plastic Tea Bags Release BPA and Plasticizers Into Brew

Study Finds Plastic Tea Bags Release BPA and Plasticizers Into Brew

Iva Greene
U.S. Researchers Report Bayesian Method Detects Radioactivity From 100 Feet in Seconds

U.S. Researchers Report Bayesian Method Detects Radioactivity From 100 Feet in Seconds

Edison Reed
Five Low-Impact Exercises Recommended for Knee Pain

Five Low-Impact Exercises Recommended for Knee Pain

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy