Ben Bergquam | The #1 Area for ‘Gotaways’ in the Entire Country

RealAmericasVoice | The #1 Area for ‘Gotaways’ in the Entire Country
Art Del Cueto, Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council, shows Law and Border Host Ben Bergquam the area along the southern border where the most “gotaways” are crossing.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch Law and Border with Ben Bergquam here:
https://rumble.com/v3rwixm-law-and-border-with-ben-bergquam-10-26-23.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.