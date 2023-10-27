Create New Account
Ben Bergquam | The #1 Area for ‘Gotaways’ in the Entire Country
RealAmericasVoice | The #1 Area for ‘Gotaways’ in the Entire Country


Art Del Cueto, Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council, shows Law and Border Host Ben Bergquam the area along the southern border where the most “gotaways” are crossing.


Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav


Watch Law and Border with Ben Bergquam here:


https://rumble.com/v3rwixm-law-and-border-with-ben-bergquam-10-26-23.html

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

