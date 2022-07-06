HongKong Pop Legend, Jacky Cheung Censored for Mentioning Democracy Slogan and Failing To Mention the Motherland

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https://gnews.org/post/pm052d70
07/05/2022 China Revealed: Heavenly Kings of Hong Kong Jacky Cheung’s video celebrating anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong was criticized by little pink troops as unpatriotic for not mentioning Motherland and mentioning “Hong Kong Fighting”, and it was eventually deleted