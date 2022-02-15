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And We Know - Will make the SUPERBOWL look like a PUPPY SHOW! Busted! The END is NEAR PRAY!
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10 views • February 15, 2022
LT of And We Know. 02.14.2022
Well, guess they have to rehash what we have already known for 6 years now… Trump was spied on… why does it hold more weight now! WE will see. The comms on this are amazing… Fox covers it for some reason… We will talk about the 17th letter as a reminder for those wondering or need a refresher, I will attempt to show you my decode of super bowl’s halftime and its links to what we are going through today, more bravery from Kari Lake and the Grand Jury for all to see on the jabs.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuwz36-2.14.22-will-make-the-superbowl-look-like-a-puppy-show-busted-the-end-is-ne.html
Well, guess they have to rehash what we have already known for 6 years now… Trump was spied on… why does it hold more weight now! WE will see. The comms on this are amazing… Fox covers it for some reason… We will talk about the 17th letter as a reminder for those wondering or need a refresher, I will attempt to show you my decode of super bowl’s halftime and its links to what we are going through today, more bravery from Kari Lake and the Grand Jury for all to see on the jabs.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuwz36-2.14.22-will-make-the-superbowl-look-like-a-puppy-show-busted-the-end-is-ne.html
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