Attack on Iran's Taji base: targeted a radar unit & fuel storage tanks

The attack on the Taji base targeted a radar unit and fuel storage tanks.
It is unclear who attacked the base.
Baghdad Operations Commander Lt. Gen. Walid Al-Tamimi:
An unknown drone targeted a site at Taji base. No casualties reported. More details to follow.
Adding:
💥🇵🇸 Al Mayadeen correspondent reports over 10 killed and several injured in an Israeli strike on civilians waiting for aid near the "Netzarim" checkpoint in central Gaza.
Adding:
💥🇮🇷 Smoke over Tehran. Heavy AD activity reported as well as several explosions.
Adding:
Iraqi channels report that sabotage operations have hit several sites in Baghdad and surrounding areas, targeting key facilities that had been monitoring Iraqi airspace throughout the Israeli assault on Iran.
🐻 So just before the alleged ceasefire started, Israel bombed the nice districts of Tehran and took out Iraq’s eyes.