BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attack on Iran's Taji base: targeted a radar unit & fuel storage tanks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1280 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 13 hours ago

The attack on the Taji base targeted a radar unit and fuel storage tanks.

It is unclear who attacked the base.

Baghdad Operations Commander Lt. Gen. Walid Al-Tamimi:

An unknown drone targeted a site at Taji base. No casualties reported. More details to follow.

Adding:

💥🇵🇸 Al Mayadeen correspondent reports over 10 killed and several injured in an Israeli strike on civilians waiting for aid near the "Netzarim" checkpoint in central Gaza.

Adding: 

💥🇮🇷 Smoke over Tehran. Heavy AD activity reported as well as several explosions.

Adding:

Iraqi channels report that sabotage operations have hit several sites in Baghdad and surrounding areas, targeting key facilities that had been monitoring Iraqi airspace throughout the Israeli assault on Iran.

🐻 So just before the alleged ceasefire started, Israel bombed the nice districts of Tehran and took out Iraq’s eyes.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy