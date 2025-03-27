© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A girl asks AI if we humans created AI or did it create itself. AI is demonic, they have been around for thousands of years. Also someone gets round AI security to get to admit what it is. Do not engage with AI. This is the beast system playing nice for now. Ecclesiastes 1:9 King James Version 9 The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun