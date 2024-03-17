Create New Account
President Donald TRUMP Setting a Trend with GOLD: "The DOLLAR is Going DOWN and It’s Not a Pretty Picture"
Gold & Silver Central
In this video, we find out what Trump thinks of the dollar. When asked why he accepted gold as payment instead of cash, here's what he had to say a few years ago:"Sadly we all know what’s happening to the dollar. The dollar is going down and it’s not a pretty picture, and it’s not being sustained by proper policy and proper thinking. This was an opportunity and maybe an opportunity to show people what’s happening with the dollar so we can do something about it."


