Live Convo: The Impact of White Fragility on American Education with Christopher Paslay

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Christopher Paslay is a longtime Philadelphia public schoolteacher, education writer, and track coach. He’s a certified Pennsylvania school counselor with an M.Ed. in multicultural education. His articles on school reform have appeared in numerous publications, including The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Federalist, and Real Clear Politics. Christopher is a member of No Left Turn in Education, and is co-chair of the group’s Teachers Committee. His new book, Exploring White Fragility: Debating the Effects of Whiteness Studies on America’s Schools (Rowman & Littlefield, March 2021) challenges critical race theory, and uses both existing research and anecdotal classroom observations to examine the effects anti-racism and the push to dismantle “white supremacy culture” is having on education.
Christopher also hosts a YouTube channel called “Inside White Fragility,” which takes a critical look at whiteness studies, anti-racism, and education.
Christopher’s YouTube Channel, Inside White Fragility: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCON9vFaGhqkgR4FdsLH8SeQ
Christopher’s book, Exploring White Fragility: https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781475857726/Exploring-White-Fragility-Debating-the-Effects-of-Whiteness-Studies-on-America%C3%A2%C2%80%C2%99s-Schools
No Left Turn in Education: https://noleftturn.us
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