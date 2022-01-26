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IN THE NAME OF ZION (DOCUMENTARY)
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595 views • January 26, 2022
EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

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Recommended Documentaries, Films and Writings:

The Enigma Of The Führer (31:45)
by Léon Degrelle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r5Sj9RNFcCu5

Adolf Hitler The Greatest Story Never Told by Dennis Wise (2013) (6:32:13)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HhKPM3fKP4Ba

Europa: The Last Battle by Tobias Bratt (2017) (11:59:33)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DwOamDDDmZ9m

Hellstorm by Kyle Hunt (2015) (1:30:20)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tU9oZIiDmZzf

Judea Declares War On Germany by Dr. Fredrick Toben (1:11:38)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LNRLJrhzdkIT

Harvest Of Despair by Slavko Nowytski (1984) (55:02)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5we2LDERqR0s

Holodomor: Stalin's Secret Genocide, Millions Of Ukrainians Were Starved To Death In 1932 - 1933 (15:50)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eeMTbOmRurwp

The Holocaust The New York Times Ignored by Foundation for Economic Education (11:19)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pqon3aK8PlKr

Ernst Zundel Conversation With Dr. Fredrick Toben (1:43:19)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9iAhS7q43kur

The Fred Leuchter Report - Holocaust Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cn8pzMUxPVhR

The Holocaust - Why We Beleive
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DHJnWNuUrgcQ

The Treblinka Archaeology Hoax - Documentary
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BqI9pg5BlsOa

The Auschwitz Gas Chamber Hoax - Documentary
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K2kj2rz3jY1Y

Film Reel 1 Of 8 by Eva Braun (33:11)
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Film Reel 2 Of 8 by Eva Braun (26:41)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lMTeeIXiZfWP

Film Reel 3A Of 8 by Eva Braun (27:29)
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Film Reel 3B Of 8 by Eva Braun (15:46)
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Film Reel 4 Of 8 by Eva Braun (26:14)
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Film Reel 5 Of 8 by Eva Braun (37:56)
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Film Reel 6 Of 8 by Eva Braun (32:39)
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Film Reel 7 Of 8 by Eva Braun (26:40)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lc1cAQVZUAnl

Film Reel 8 Of 8 by Eva Braun (26:45)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZTzP3IBvhXT1

Hitler's Peace Plans (95 Pages)
by Mark R. Elsis
https://HitlersPeacePlans.com

Deputy Führer Rudolf Hess (17 Pages)
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by Mark R. Elsis
https://RudolfHess.net

Holocaust Revisionism (168 Pages)
by Mark R. Elsis
https://HolocaustRevisionism.com

Thank you for helping to promote and support https://EarthNewspaper.com, https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper, https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper, https://Patreon.com/EarthNewspaper, and https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewpaper by subscribing and linking to them.
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