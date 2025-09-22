BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gaza Resists As Syria Surrenders
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10091 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
136 views • 1 day ago

Israel continues to face resistance in the Gaza Strip, where it is now conducting a major offensive, all while preparing to ink a security agreement with Syria that would grant it complete dominance over the country’s southern region.

The Israeli Defense Forces launched the offensive in Gaza on September 15, with the goal of forcing Hamas to surrender. September 18 was a bloody day for the military with four soldiers getting killed in a roadside bomb attack in the area of Rafah in the Strip’s south. Two others in a shooting and stabbing attack carried out by a Jordanian trucker near the Allenby Crossing in the West Bank.

Since the start of the offensives, dozens of Palestinians have been getting killed by IDF fire on a daily basis. A series of strikes on September 21 claimed the lives of at least 25 members of the same family in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City.

Despite the rising human cost, the IDF pressed on with its offensive on September 22, dispatching a third division, the 36th, to back the 162nd and 98th divisions already advancing in Gaza. By the end of the day, the total number of deaths from the offensive had exceeded 500.

The total Palestinian toll from the Israeli war is nearing 65,300. Out of the toll, 440 people, including 147 children, have reportedly lost their lives to Israeli-induced starvation and famine.

Talks on a new ceasefire for hostages agreement appear to be stalled, with Hamas taking a strong stance on its demand of a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Strip.

Meanwhile on Israel’s northern front, the situation is completely different. On September 21, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported progress in talks with Syria on a new security agreement. Later reports from Hebrew media revealed that the agreement was “99%” complete, with an announcement expected within the next two weeks.

Israel will reportedly make no concessions. All of southern Syria will be demilitarized, with a no-fly zone imposed by the IDF. In addition, Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed late on the same day that Israeli troops will remain on the peak of Mount Hermon, occupied after the fall of the Assad regime.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa who arrived in the U.S. on the same day to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly could even meet with Netanyahu.

An agreement with Syria could give Netanyahu a major boost, both internationally and domestically. In turn, this will help the IDF escalate its operations in Gaza to further pressure Hamas. As for what Sahraa will be getting, that will likely be a free hand to act against minorities in Syria, especially the Kurds and the Druze who maintain autonomy.

_______________________________________________________________________

Mirrored - South Front

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
israelsyriahamasgaza stripidfsouth front
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy