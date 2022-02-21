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The People's Convoy
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1 view • February 21, 2022
"When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace."
- Jimi Hendrix
#BenStewart #TruckerConvoy #Freedom #Harmony #Community
You are the most powerful technology. Don't ever forget that.
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Canada#Canadians#History#Peaceful#Protest#StandingUp#TruckerFreedomConvoy#Truckers
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- Jimi Hendrix
#BenStewart #TruckerConvoy #Freedom #Harmony #Community
You are the most powerful technology. Don't ever forget that.
Brighteon : @OneDayDevineStream
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/onedaydevinestream
Odysee : @OneDayDevineStream
Rumble : @OneDayDevineStream
Bitchute : @OneDayDevineStream
Telegram News : @OneDayDevineNews
https://t.meOneDayDevineNews
Telegram Personal : @KevOneDayDevine
Instagram : @onedaydevine
GAB : @OneDayDevineNews
GETTR : @OneDayDevineNws
Clouthub : @OneDayDevineNews
Canada#Canadians#History#Peaceful#Protest#StandingUp#TruckerFreedomConvoy#Truckers
Sponsored By OneDayDevine.com
Promo Code UNITY ( 7 % )
Subscribe & Share
Together We Stand 🌎✌️
@OneDayDevineStream
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