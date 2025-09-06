CURSED IS HE WHO SLEEPS WITH HIS FATHER’S WIFE OR VICE VERSA, 1 Corinthians 5:1-13, 20250906

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

1 Corinthians 5:1-13:

It is reported commonly that there is fornication among you, and such fornication as is not so much as named among the Gentiles, that one should have his father's wife.

2 And ye are puffed up, and have not rather mourned, that he that hath done this deed might be taken away from among you.

3 For I verily, as absent in body, but present in spirit, have judged already, as though I were present, concerning him that hath so done this deed,

4 In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, when ye are gathered together, and my spirit, with the power of our Lord Jesus Christ,

5 To deliver such an one unto Satan for the destruction of the flesh, that the spirit may be saved in the day of the Lord Jesus.

6 Your glorying is not good. Know ye not that a little leaven leaveneth the whole lump?

7 Purge out therefore the old leaven, that ye may be a new lump, as ye are unleavened. For even Christ our passover is sacrificed for us:

8 Therefore let us keep the feast, not with old leaven, neither with the leaven of malice and wickedness; but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth.

9 I wrote unto you in an epistle not to company with fornicators:

10 Yet not altogether with the fornicators of this world, or with the covetous, or extortioners, or with idolaters; for then must ye needs go out of the world.

Leviticus 18:6-8

6 None of you shall approach to any that is near of kin to him, to uncover their nakedness: I am the Lord.

Deuteronomy 22:30

30 A man shall not take his father's wife, nor discover his father's skirt.

Deuteronomy 27:20

20 Cursed be he that lieth with his father's wife; because he uncovereth his father's skirt. And all the people shall say, Amen.

