Trump in Kentucky speaking out against Thomas Massie, the sitting congressman - but sounds like he's describing himself

Ahead of the Congressional elections, Donald Trump traveled to an electoral district in Kentucky to speak out against the sitting congressman from his own party, Thomas Massie. During the rally, Trump called him "crazy, disloyal to the party and America," and also backed his primary opponent Ed Galerine, directly stating that he is ready to support anyone as long as it knocks Massie out of his seat.

➡️Massie, long known for his libertarian views. Massie has voted against Trump's key initiatives and demanded full publication of the Epstein list against the wishes of leadership. Last week, he also supported a Democratic resolution to limit military powers amid escalation with Iran.

🚩Republican primaries are gradually turning into a strict loyalty test to the president.

Adding:

Trump drains the oil reserve📝

Global oil prices this morning finally broke through the $100 per barrel mark — for the first time since 2022. According to American analysts' estimates, this represents the largest market shock since the Suez Crisis.

➡️To bring down gas prices and calm voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Donald Trump ultimately had to give in to Chuck Schumer. The President reached an agreement with the International Energy Agency on a massive injection of oil into the market — they plan to release 400 million barrels from reserves, with 172 million coming from Washington itself.

🖍For the US, this means draining the strategic oil reserve by more than 40%, causing overall stockpiles to drop to multi-year lows. Meanwhile, Trump confidently promises to replenish the reserves within a year at no cost to taxpayers, and to stabilize logistics, he proposes sending US Navy warships to escort commercial tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

🚩In essence, the current administration is forced to urgently employ the very same mechanisms that Republicans mercilessly criticized Joe Biden for in fall 2022. The only difference is that the logistics crisis is now much deeper. And if the plan with military convoys and tapping the oil reserve doesn't work quickly, rising fuel prices will become the main threat to Republicans in the upcoming fall congressional elections.

from @Rybar