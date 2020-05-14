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BREAKING: D.O.D. OPERATION JUMPSTART & RAPID USA -- 500 MILLION DOSES
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34 views • May 14, 2020
SGTreport

You Tube just DEMONETIZED this entire channel today. We need your support. PLEASE consider becoming a Patron for $5 per month so we don't need to go behind a paywall.
Thank you. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5104183

It's a full court press all out assault on humanity. The DOD just announced a $138 million contract to fast track 'Operation Jumpstart' and 'Rapid USA' to distribute 500 million (pre-filled) syringes for the future Covid19 vaccine. Meanwhile, YouTube just demonetized this channel for "harmful content".
https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Rele...

For REAL news 24/7:
http://sgtreport.com/
http://thephaser.com/
http://thelibertymill.com/

MUSIC CREDITS:
COAG: "Documentary music" - Copyright free music
MUSIC CREDITS: ARTLIST
Walking Forces by Ben Winwood,
License owner SGT Report, LLC License Number - 4828

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

The content in my videos and on the SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com channel are provided for informational purposes only. Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence BEFORE making any significant investing decisions. SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com assumes all information to be truthful and reliable; however, I cannot and do not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of this information. Thank you!
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