BREAKING: D.O.D. OPERATION JUMPSTART & RAPID USA -- 500 MILLION DOSES

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You Tube just DEMONETIZED this entire channel today. We need your support. PLEASE consider becoming a Patron for $5 per month so we don't need to go behind a paywall.
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It's a full court press all out assault on humanity. The DOD just announced a $138 million contract to fast track 'Operation Jumpstart' and 'Rapid USA' to distribute 500 million (pre-filled) syringes for the future Covid19 vaccine. Meanwhile, YouTube just demonetized this channel for "harmful content".
https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Rele...
For REAL news 24/7:
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http://thephaser.com/
http://thelibertymill.com/
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MUSIC CREDITS: ARTLIST
Walking Forces by Ben Winwood,
License owner SGT Report, LLC License Number - 4828
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