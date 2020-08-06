Prove All Things - Program 10 Searching for Truth - Jon Rappoport

Forget luck. Relying on luck is denying God. Two instances of awakening in the middle of the night, being led to turn on the radio to Coast interviews of Jon Rappoport, and, calling in the first time on 9/26/2016 to speak with Jon defies luck. After the second event on 8/4/2020, production of this video transpired. Jon, George Noory, and my call-in recording from 2016 paints a stark picture of the current dilemma. All past Prove All Things are accessible at www.hudok.info. The programs are designed to bring important information to the public's attention, especially as is relevant to the loss of freedom and the importance of the permanent injunction arbitration order establishing the legal and lawful Bill of Peace. See www.hudok.info for details on Bill Of Peace 2020 that was done on behalf of all Americans. All Prove All Things videos are accessible there. Forced Vaccinations and other timely topics are exposed.