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Why Is It Taking So Long? Durham Is Investigating The Greatest Crime In American History 1906-6PM
The Pete Santilli Show
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33 views • April 29, 2020
Remember what [US Attorney John Durham] is doing is, he is deconstructing the Mueller – Weissman inquiry.  This investigation by Durham will show conclusively that the Mueller – Weissman investigation was a fraud.  That it was never intended to find a crime.  That it was intended to entrap the President to get an impeachment for a false statement if he gave an interview.    Why Is It Taking So Long? Durham Is Investigating The Greatest Crime In American History – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/wGgb30qBxMT 
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