Get Prepared-There Will Be NO Soft Landing

What happens to honest, peace-loving, righteous peoples that are subject to a communist coup? Learn about the tragedy that comes with communist coups. We are headed for tough, tough times and NOW is the time to prepare physically, mentally and spiritually. Johnny Cake recipe: https://homesteadsurvivalsite.com/how-to-make-pioneer-cornbread/ How to refill a disposable lighter: https://www.shtfpreparedness.com/how-to-refill-a-bic-lighter/ Video about sleep deprivation: https://www.doomandbloom.net/video-sleep-deprivation/#new_tab Combat shooting and tactics webpage: https://www.combatshootingandtactics.com/ Silent Swift Deadly web page: https://swiftsilentdeadly.com/ Do you really believe that at this point the communists will allow any manner of voting that will rid our country of them and their disease? Dissertation on how communism destroys a host: https://twitter.com/Theo_TJ_Jordan/status/1684003926180261888 Article about O'biden declare climate change emergency: https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/3568048-what-would-declaring-a-national-climate-emergency-do/ Padraig Martin on Trump indictments: https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/08/02/about-the-trump-indictments/
