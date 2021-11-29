© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Shankara Chetty: Vaccine Kill Jab Designed to Depopulate Earth by One Billion
Follow
7
Share
Report
1431 views • November 29, 2021
Today on TruNews, by now, you have heard about the latest scary mutated virus from the makers of Covid-19. Their new word is Omicron. Delta did not do much for their agenda, so they were forced to roll out Omicron to whip up more fear and panic. Of course, the main purpose of Omicron is to drive up the vaccination numbers in all countries of the world.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/29/21.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/29/21.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.