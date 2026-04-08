Bob Moriarty: Biggest Tipping Point in 500 Years, Collapse of Petrodollar & US Empire

Bob Moriarty argues that the U.S. and Israel are facing a historic geopolitical decline. Moriarty claims that recent undisclosed military losses and a failing debt-based economic system are shifting global power toward resource-rich Eastern nations like Iran and China. He suggests that current Middle Eastern tensions are being used as a diversion from domestic scandals and strategic blunders, leading to potential regime changes and social collapse. The discussion highlights a transition away from the petrodollar, predicting that physical assets like gold and silver will become essential as Western empires fragment. Ultimately, Bob portrays the current era as a critical tipping point marked by leadership failures and the rise of new global powers.





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About Robert Moriarty

Robert Moriarty was born in New York state in 1946. He began training as a military pilot in 1965 and became the youngest Naval Aviator during the Vietnam War in 1966. With two years in Vietnam and some 832 missions in combat, he left the Marine Corps in 1970. He worked in computers for a few years before beginning a 2nd career as a ferry pilot delivering small airplanes all over the world. He made over 240 ocean crossings mostly in single engine airplanes.





He and his wife of 25 years were computer consultants and began one of the earliest online computer retail outlets in 1995 before retiring in 2000. He began another career running a financial website in 2001 specializing in resource companies. He continues to travel the world looking for the next great mineral discovery and writes in his spare time.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)