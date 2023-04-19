Create New Account
The Pope, Aliens & Vehicles of Fire from the Sky
Published 18 hours ago

April 3rd, 2018

Garrett Crawford of GMC Musik will join Pastor Dean and Pastor Kevin to discuss Revelation 12-13 about the False Prophet and the coming alien deception among other things. Garrett Crawford is much more than a Christian rap artist, he is a serious follower of Jesus and the Word of God who knows Bible prophecy.

