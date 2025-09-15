BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Babylon is fallen: pope Leo XIV = pope Francis 2.0
Follower of Christ777
53 views • 1 day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 10, 2025.


Robert Prevost or pope Leo XIV should rename himself pope Francis II as he seems to be enamoured with the teachings or beliefs of his predecessor, Jorge Bergoglio also known as Jesuit pope Francis. He is pushing for the on-going infiltration of the woke LGBTQ movement that has taken hold of the babylonian roman catholic church and the push for this fake gospel of climate change.


Pope Leo XIV mentioned “to be recognized as an Augustinian, it’s an honor held dearly. So much of who I am I owe to the spirit and the teachings of Augustine”. No mention of Christ.


The doctrines of the Catholic Church are entirely independent of Holy Scripture." Familiar Explanation of Catholic Doctrine, Rev. M. Muller, p.151.


Cardinal Hosius does not hesitate blasphemously to say, “Better would it be for the interests of the church had no Scripture ever existed”; and “It would be better had it not been written.” - Institutio Theologiae Elencticae Volume 1, page 57, 1679.


80% of Vatican prelates are homosexuals: https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame


Leo XIV celebrates ‘green’ mass for climate change and ‘care of creation’: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2025/07/09/pope-leo-celebrates-first-green-mass-as-he-pursues-climate-justice-for-all/


There is NO climate emergency according to the following studies:

https://www.thegwpf.com/in-letter-to-un-scientists-say-there-is-no-climate-emergency/

https://www.rt.com/news/464051-finnish-study-no-evidence-warming/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpVBH-HY5Ow


Leo XIV meeting LGBTQ Catholic group in October: https://premierchristian.news/en/news/article/pope-leo-to-meet-with-pro-lgbtq-catholic-group


Gay blessings ‘will remain’ under pope Leo XIV, Vatican doctrine chief says: https://www.ncronline.org/vatican/vatican-news/gay-blessings-will-remain-under-pope-leo-vatican-doctrine-chief-says


Leo XIV meets pro-LGBTQ Jesuit priest, James Martin: https://www.wivb.com/news/ap-pope-leo-meets-lgbtq-catholic-advocate-and-vows-continuity-with-pope-francis-legacy-of-welcome/


Leo XIV names pro-LGBTQ ‘artist’: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-leo-names-pro-lgbt-artist-who-hosted-obscene-exhibits-to-lead-vaticans-academy-for-fine-arts/?utm_source=lsncathfb&fbclid=IwY2xjawMtA2tleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETF0NWFtOWk5Tk5IOEVRdlduAR5KnHllwxxqxlc1c4XDbzJxSx_4RH7NAyqajTAW8JKjzwG86wBDMcEwMOzWhQ_aem_oBeIe_6Rdflk9X9MD5wqmw


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

