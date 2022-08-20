GLENN BECK | EXPOSED: Big Gov FAILS to Contain HUGE COVID Relief Fraud

When you have a federal government that operates as if it has an unlimited checkbook, it’s not rocket science to assume some fraud will be involved. But the amount of fraud that took place after D.C. administered HUGE COVID relief checks and programs is SHOCKING.

Glenn describes the BILLIONS of dollars of fraud that took place, the failure of government to control it today, and he explains why this is just another example to NOT trust Big Gov…

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