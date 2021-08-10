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8 10 21 INFORMATION WARFARE SPIRITUAL WARFARE We the PEOPLE must PRAY
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This is a We the People movement
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Video explaining how, why they stole the election
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Soros and the Global Order
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The Storm
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https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/8477
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
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Temecula, CA 92591
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Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
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Click Here --http://preparewithandweknow.com/
———————————
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ (https://healthwithawk.com/)
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Epic Trailer Hybrid
https://elements.envato.com/epic-trailer-hybrid-HEMAMUR
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Professor David Clements never saw this much evidence
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/31845
This is a We the People movement
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/31848
Video explaining how, why they stole the election
https://tinyurl.com/2uun9c4p
Soros and the Global Order
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/31855
Mike fighting the cabal meme
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/31878
The Storm
https://t.me/SavageDog2FIVE/11142
Space Force
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/8545
Mt. Vernon meeting on CV
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/8477
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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