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People in the Dark Shadows - Amazing Polly
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6455 views • October 05, 2020
There's at least one big boom in here, and depending on whether or not you're familiar with the swamp, this whole report might blow your mind.
A week ago Trump mentioned that the violence in the US is being funded by 'people in the dark shadows' ... on that same week a Senate report came out detailing the shenanigans & connections to Hunter Biden. In this video I pull on one tiny, under-reported thread from that report to shine light a couple of people lurking in the background.
To send a contribution to this channel, you can either go to:
Paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
PO BOX address: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
THANK YOU VERY MUCH to everyone who has supported my work financially, or who has cheered me on, shared their stories & tips with me or sent me a little (or big!) gift. To all of you - including commenters, lurkers, & people who share this material, you've all gotten me through these last tumultuous years. May God bless each and every one of you.
My VIDEO backup channel is here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
References:
ICE People BAK EMX India: https://www.business-standard.com/article/technology/ice-people-ulla-bak-jp-folsgaard-bak-105020901035_1.html
G Hantz partners with EMX: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/german-co-g-hanz-to-launch-safe-phones/articleshow/915384.cms
The science: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/effect-superposition-900-mhz-incoherent-noise-fields-oxygen-smj/
Microsoft Trinidad: https://www.telecompaper.com/news/microsoft-opens-innovation-centre-in-trinidad-and-tobago--1043051
Senate Report Hunter Biden: https://int.nyt.com/data/documenttools/senate-homeland-security-report-on-hunter-biden-and-burisma/3d48468e81b378ee/full.pdf
NY Post: Hunter B-den trafficking ring: https://nypost.com/2020/09/23/senate-report-links-hunter-biden-to-trafficking-ring/
NY Post: BIDEN senate report Bur-sma / Moscow: https://nypost.com/2020/09/23/gop-senators-release-explosive-report-on-hunte..
A week ago Trump mentioned that the violence in the US is being funded by 'people in the dark shadows' ... on that same week a Senate report came out detailing the shenanigans & connections to Hunter Biden. In this video I pull on one tiny, under-reported thread from that report to shine light a couple of people lurking in the background.
To send a contribution to this channel, you can either go to:
Paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
PO BOX address: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
THANK YOU VERY MUCH to everyone who has supported my work financially, or who has cheered me on, shared their stories & tips with me or sent me a little (or big!) gift. To all of you - including commenters, lurkers, & people who share this material, you've all gotten me through these last tumultuous years. May God bless each and every one of you.
My VIDEO backup channel is here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
References:
ICE People BAK EMX India: https://www.business-standard.com/article/technology/ice-people-ulla-bak-jp-folsgaard-bak-105020901035_1.html
G Hantz partners with EMX: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/german-co-g-hanz-to-launch-safe-phones/articleshow/915384.cms
The science: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/effect-superposition-900-mhz-incoherent-noise-fields-oxygen-smj/
Microsoft Trinidad: https://www.telecompaper.com/news/microsoft-opens-innovation-centre-in-trinidad-and-tobago--1043051
Senate Report Hunter Biden: https://int.nyt.com/data/documenttools/senate-homeland-security-report-on-hunter-biden-and-burisma/3d48468e81b378ee/full.pdf
NY Post: Hunter B-den trafficking ring: https://nypost.com/2020/09/23/senate-report-links-hunter-biden-to-trafficking-ring/
NY Post: BIDEN senate report Bur-sma / Moscow: https://nypost.com/2020/09/23/gop-senators-release-explosive-report-on-hunte..
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