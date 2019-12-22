What’s Happening in 2023 that Governments Are Preparing For ? (Celeste Solum 4/5)

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Celeste Solum author of Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss how society may shift as signs around indicate governments are stockpiling and preparing for something massive around 2023. As we descend deeper into the Grand Solar Minimum this information will help protect your families during these changing times.
•Finding pure seed and pure stock for animals
•20% of next years seed potato and bean seed stocks wiped out globally
•Harvest 2021 becomes the Grand Solar Minimum awareness roll over year
•Emphasis on almost starvation diets around 1500 calories per day
•Cellulose in our food supply
•Society will appear as normal until the last second before the unwind
•Pioneer cookbooks to make basic staples into daily meals
•Learning how to can fruits and vegetables for long term food storage
•Reduce food wastage to increase available supply
•Findhorn experiments to get larger yields from pants
•Changing energy field to boost yields in plants
•USA moves to grow more Sorghum than Hard Red Winter Wheat
Celeste’s new book Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions https://climatesun.com/electromagneti...
Celeste Solum Bishop’s website where you can also find Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions https://shepherdsheart.life
https://www.patreon.com/shepherdshear...
https://www.shepherdsheartfarm.com
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
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🔵 Avoid Paying UN Global Carbon Tax
New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt
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🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
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🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
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🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
#seedstocks #polarwander #agriculture #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution #croplosses #cellulose
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