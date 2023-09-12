A small life was lying on the side of the road From feet, hands, to head, all were bleeding

Pitiful Animal





Sep 9, 2023

A small life was lying on the side of the road.

He was seriously injured.

From feet, hands, to head, all were bleeding.

He couldn't take it anymore, he cried non-stop.

What would happen to these souls if I didn't make it in time?

There were many passersby but no one had any intention of helping Samsun.

As I brought the boy to the curb, I thought about what he had to endure all this time

No matter what, I had to save this dog's life.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74i2rRBkyeQ