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Food Supply Shutdown: Deer, fish, pigs euthanized; crops not planted (MIRRORED)
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Food Supply Shutdown: Deer, fish, pigs euthanized; crops not planted (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ice Age Farmer at:-
https://youtu.be/oOH9RkTKLOY

An observing alien species would ask itself, "Why is humanity destroying ALL of their food sources?" In this special Ice Age Farmer broadcast, Christian has a candid conversation about the overwhelming number of attacks on our food supply. With crops unplanted and with more food facilities burning down, the media runs stories about "food fire conspiracy theories." And it's not just chickens -- the state is also killing deer and fish in the name of stopping diseases. Start growing food now.

FULL SHOW NOTES:
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/05/04/food-supply-shutdown-deer-fish-pigs-euthanized-crops-not-planted/

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Keywords
foodclimate changepandemiccullingfertilizerbird flushortageglobal warmin
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