Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEW Forensic Files expose FAKE Sr. Lucy of Fatima?
21 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published a day ago |

NEW Forensic Files expose FAKE Sr. Lucy of Fatima?

https://sisterlucytruth.org/

A new compilation of forensic analysis and anecdotal evidence now being exposed suggest that the original Sr. Lucy of Fatima was replaced by a double -- that is to say an imposter -- by the Shadow Church.

CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews


To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Banned_Fake_Lucia_120522/


Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/


Keywords
exposenew forensic filesfake sister lucy of fatima3rd secret of fatima never revealed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket