Governor Sununu Drops Bombshell Presidential Announcement!

Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire has announced that he will not seek the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential campaign. Sununu shared his decision exclusively with CNN, citing his desire to best serve the Republican Party, make it stronger, and attract more independent and young voters. He expressed dismay over past losing records in U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races and cautioned against dividing the party with a crowded field. Sununu also criticized candidates who are running for vice president or cabinet positions instead of the presidency. Although he has not yet endorsed a candidate, he emphasized the importance of proving dedication and commitment to the party's values.

