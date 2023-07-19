Create New Account
How Global Central Banks are Handling De-Dollarization Fears
Published 17 hours ago

There was just a major pattern shift in Global Central Banks deciding to move their Gold holdings home as a flight to safety. And then, in almost perfect harmony, the US Dollar Index falls below a key technical support level, making it even more clear what’s about to unfold.

goldinflationcentral banksdollar indexdxy

