Suzanne O'Shea Personal Salvation Testimony - Born Again

Suzanne married the football star, but they had trouble in their marriage, they did the party scene, and she was a very spoilt person, she had to have things her way, and so in course of time they had a son, and then things started falling apart. SheI grew up and never read a bible, I grew up in a Catholic atmosphere but I knew nothing about salvation, I went to confession, but that didn't help me at all, I went right back doing what I was doing the week before. My husband had a major football injury, which ended some of his football future, so he started seeking God, but I didn't know what he was doing, I just knew that he was attending this function and this function and then we didn't have a whole lot of money, the marriage was falling apart.



We lived in this small apartment and we managed this rooming house, and there were two young men but through these men they led him to salvation. He came into our home, and threw all the really bad dirty bad things away out of our home. I didn't know what happened to him but I knew something happened to him. I didn't know at the time, but the Lord was really dealing with me. I knew that I was a sinner, I started praying to God, which I hadn't done so much before in the past and I started crying and I knew there was something wrong, but I didn't know exactly what it was, but I was under conviction and the Lord was showing me that I needed to get right with him.



I didn't know that it was called repentance, salvation, I just knew that God was heavy on me...I needed help really badly, I knew that the marital issues were very much my fault, like the way I was behaving, the sinfulness in my life...my husband had a born again experience, I didn't really understand but he changed completely...and in the meantime through the people we got saved through there was a husband and wife came to our house and they came to talk to me about salvation....and her life account of salvation continues in the video..